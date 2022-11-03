Which Institutions Own Shares In EQRx Inc. (EQRX)?

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) is -22.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.63 and a high of $9.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQRX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $5.31, the stock is 5.14% and 6.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 16.11% off its SMA200. EQRX registered -46.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.23%.

The stock witnessed a 4.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.32%, and is 2.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.21% over the week and 7.29% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 101.90% and -46.85% from its 52-week high.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Analyst Forecasts

EQRx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.40% this year

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 473.06M, and float is at 405.10M with Short Float at 5.71%.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at EQRx Inc. (EQRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.