Which Institutions Own Shares In Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) is 1.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $91.51 and a high of $122.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVO stock was last observed hovering at around $106.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.8% off its average median price target of $121.59 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.25% off the consensus price target high of $143.78 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -58.83% lower than the price target low of $71.29 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.23, the stock is 7.04% and 8.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing 6.39% at the moment leaves the stock 5.81% off its SMA200. NVO registered 2.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.60%.

The stock witnessed a 7.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.39%, and is 5.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) has around 50816 employees, a market worth around $195.78B and $21.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.36 and Fwd P/E is 3.92. Profit margin for the company is 32.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.74% and -7.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (48.60%).

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.27B, and float is at 1.08B with Short Float at 0.30%.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 38.20% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -16.87% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 32.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.

