Which Institutions Own Shares In OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI)?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) is -46.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.84 and a high of $2.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OGI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $1.52 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.94% off the consensus price target high of $2.47 offered by analysts, but current levels are 17.54% higher than the price target low of $1.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.94, the stock is 1.16% and -3.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing -6.71% at the moment leaves the stock -23.16% off its SMA200. OGI registered -58.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.34%.

The stock witnessed a 1.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.35%, and is -2.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.41% over the week and 6.91% over the month.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) has around 865 employees, a market worth around $389.28M and $125.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.15% and -63.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.90%).

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 35.30% this year

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 311.06M, and float is at 255.27M with Short Float at 3.99%.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -51.08% lower over the past 12 months.