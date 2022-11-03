Which Institutions Own Shares In Proterra Inc. (PTRA)?

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) is -33.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.26 and a high of $13.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -17.4% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.87, the stock is 10.69% and 5.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -7.41% at the moment leaves the stock -6.94% off its SMA200. PTRA registered -48.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.83%.

The stock witnessed a 1.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.51%, and is 3.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.13% over the week and 6.47% over the month.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) has around 870 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $263.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.79% and -55.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.40%).

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Proterra Inc. (PTRA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Proterra Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -112.80% this year

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 223.75M, and float is at 220.08M with Short Float at 5.10%.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Proterra Inc. (PTRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Covington JoAnn, the company’s Chief Legal Officer, Secy. SEC filings show that Covington JoAnn sold 3,492 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $6.09 per share for a total of $21266.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Proterra Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that Joyce Gareth T (CEO and President) sold a total of 3,395 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $6.25 per share for $21206.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the PTRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Bailey Christopher L (President, Powered & Energy) disposed off 3,746 shares at an average price of $6.04 for $22640.0. The insider now directly holds 327,011 shares of Proterra Inc. (PTRA).