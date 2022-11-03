Which Institutions Own Shares In Remitly Global Inc. (RELY)?

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) is -48.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.66 and a high of $38.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RELY stock was last observed hovering at around $11.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.96% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.58% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 10.67% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.72, the stock is -0.75% and -1.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing -8.22% at the moment leaves the stock 2.48% off its SMA200. RELY registered -65.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.38%.

The stock witnessed a -3.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.45%, and is -4.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.23% over the week and 5.91% over the month.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $1.75B and $549.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.96% and -72.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.50%).

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Remitly Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.00% this year

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 166.50M, and float is at 135.52M with Short Float at 3.61%.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hug Joshua, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Hug Joshua sold 7,727 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $11.05 per share for a total of $85363.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.17 million shares.

Remitly Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that Hug Joshua (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 7,482 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $11.45 per share for $85646.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.18 million shares of the RELY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Oppenheimer Matthew B. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 13,750 shares at an average price of $17.78 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 5,352,197 shares of Remitly Global Inc. (RELY).

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is trading -49.19% down over the past 12 months. The Western Union Company (WU) is -28.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.