Which Institutions Own Shares In Ring Energy Inc. (REI)?

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) is 35.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.02 and a high of $5.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The REI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $3.08, the stock is 5.08% and 7.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -3.14% at the moment leaves the stock -6.41% off its SMA200. REI registered -17.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.90%.

The stock witnessed a 12.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.92%, and is -1.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 6.03% over the month.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $406.56M and $262.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.94 and Fwd P/E is 2.91. Profit margin for the company is 33.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.48% and -39.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Analyst Forecasts

Ring Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.80% this year

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.39M, and float is at 103.73M with Short Float at 15.93%.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Ring Energy Inc. (REI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kruse William R, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Kruse William R bought 507,214 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $2.67 per share for a total of $1.35 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13.45 million shares.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) that is trading -13.93% down over the past 12 months. Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) is 31.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.