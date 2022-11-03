Which Institutions Own Shares In Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET)?

Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) is -41.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $1.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SFET stock was last observed hovering at around $0.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 79.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.42, the stock is 6.07% and -9.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing 6.35% at the moment leaves the stock -30.78% off its SMA200. SFET registered -64.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.11%.

The stock witnessed a -9.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.23%, and is 15.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.86% over the week and 13.52% over the month.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET) has around 61 employees, a market worth around $16.44M and $15.95M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 48.82% and -68.17% from its 52-week high.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Safe-T Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.20% this year

Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.63M, and float is at 31.01M with Short Float at 0.47%.