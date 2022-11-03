Which Institutions Own Shares In Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG)?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is -35.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.80 and a high of $31.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MODG stock was last observed hovering at around $18.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.6% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 15.14% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.82, the stock is -1.72% and -11.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing -5.01% at the moment leaves the stock -18.67% off its SMA200. MODG registered -36.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.33%.

The stock witnessed a -12.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.32%, and is -2.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) has around 24800 employees, a market worth around $3.21B and $3.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.86 and Fwd P/E is 18.49. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.07% and -43.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 235.10% this year

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.70M, and float is at 152.58M with Short Float at 7.22%.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 21 times.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) that is trading -44.21% down over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is -46.20% lower over the same period. Nautilus Inc. (NLS) is -85.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.