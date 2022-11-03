Which Institutions Own Shares In Verastem Inc. (VSTM)?

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) is -80.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $3.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VSTM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.39, the stock is -1.10% and -52.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing -10.05% at the moment leaves the stock -66.84% off its SMA200. VSTM registered -85.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.21%.

The stock witnessed a -31.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.39%, and is 12.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.82% over the week and 13.52% over the month.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) has around 48 employees, a market worth around $62.96M and $3.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 35.09% and -88.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.90%).

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.60% this year

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.46M, and float is at 186.01M with Short Float at 1.47%.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Verastem Inc. (VSTM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Paterson Dan, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Paterson Dan sold 2,786 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $1.13 per share for a total of $3148.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Verastem Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that Stuglik Brian M (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 3,355 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $1.13 per share for $3791.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.15 million shares of the VSTM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 19, Gagnon Robert E. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,348 shares at an average price of $1.13 for $1523.0. The insider now directly holds 588,554 shares of Verastem Inc. (VSTM).

Verastem Inc. (VSTM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading 3.56% up over the past 12 months and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) that is -21.54% lower over the same period. GSK plc (GSK) is -23.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.