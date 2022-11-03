Who are the Institutional Holders in Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)?

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) is 191.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.60 and a high of $10.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMPY stock was last observed hovering at around $10.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.16% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.58% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 24.58% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.05, the stock is -0.92% and 13.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -11.36% at the moment leaves the stock 34.88% off its SMA200. AMPY registered 160.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.77%.

The stock witnessed a 9.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.59%, and is -3.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.53% over the week and 6.41% over the month.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) has around 210 employees, a market worth around $340.28M and $423.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 120.67. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 248.08% and -12.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.20%).

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amplify Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.20% this year

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.33M, and float is at 38.05M with Short Float at 2.92%.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times.