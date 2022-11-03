Who are the Institutional Holders in Enhabit Inc. (EHAB)?

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB) is -45.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.65 and a high of $25.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EHAB stock was last observed hovering at around $12.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71%.

Currently trading at $13.67, the stock is 2.75% and -5.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing 5.48% at the moment leaves the stock -14.37% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -4.14% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.80%, and is -3.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.34% over the week and 6.43% over the month.

Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $680.90M and $1.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.78 and Fwd P/E is 9.30. Distance from 52-week low is 17.34% and -45.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) Analyst Forecasts

Enhabit Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.70% this year

Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.60M, and float is at 48.99M with Short Float at 4.13%.

Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brown-Stevenson Tina L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Brown-Stevenson Tina L. bought 1,550 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $15.99 per share for a total of $24784.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9645.0 shares.

Enhabit Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Hoeflinger Erin (Director) bought a total of 970 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $13.90 per share for $13483.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13597.0 shares of the EHAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Hoeflinger Erin (Director) acquired 6,030 shares at an average price of $13.62 for $82129.0. The insider now directly holds 12,627 shares of Enhabit Inc. (EHAB).