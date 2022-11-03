Who are the Institutional Holders in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS)?

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) is -46.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.95 and a high of $109.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FBHS stock was last observed hovering at around $60.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.4% off its average median price target of $73.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.96% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -1.12% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.64, the stock is 0.32% and -2.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing -4.00% at the moment leaves the stock -18.38% off its SMA200. FBHS registered -43.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.46%.

The stock witnessed a -2.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.02%, and is -1.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) has around 28056 employees, a market worth around $7.19B and $8.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.20 and Fwd P/E is 9.83. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.86% and -47.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.40% this year

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.30M, and float is at 128.81M with Short Float at 1.53%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MACKAY A D DAVID, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MACKAY A D DAVID sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Thomas Martin (SVP Ops &Supply Chain Strategy) sold a total of 4,262 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $89.28 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23683.0 shares of the FBHS stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS): Who are the competitors?

Masco Corporation (MAS) is -31.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.