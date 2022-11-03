Who are the Institutional Holders in Freshpet Inc. (FRPT)?

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) is -33.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.02 and a high of $157.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRPT stock was last observed hovering at around $59.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.7%.

Currently trading at $63.12, the stock is 9.59% and 26.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 6.23% at the moment leaves the stock -9.66% off its SMA200. FRPT registered -58.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.71%.

The stock witnessed a 11.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.43%, and is 6.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.61% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) has around 789 employees, a market worth around $2.98B and $501.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.24% and -59.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Analyst Forecasts

Freshpet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -762.70% this year

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.82M, and float is at 46.10M with Short Float at 11.96%.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weise Stephen, the company’s EVP Manufacturing &SupplyChain. SEC filings show that Weise Stephen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $68.00 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Freshpet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Weise Stephen (EVP Manufacturing &SupplyChain) sold a total of 4,351 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $105.73 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FRPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, NORRIS CHARLES A (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $110.03 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 30,173 shares of Freshpet Inc. (FRPT).

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is trading -68.60% down over the past 12 months. Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is 32.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.