Who are the Institutional Holders in General Dynamics Corporation (GD)?

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is 18.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $188.64 and a high of $254.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GD stock was last observed hovering at around $249.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.54% off its average median price target of $268.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.19% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -16.76% lower than the price target low of $211.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $246.37, the stock is 4.39% and 6.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 8.17% off its SMA200. GD registered 22.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.42%.

The stock witnessed a 8.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.51%, and is 0.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) has around 103100 employees, a market worth around $66.91B and $38.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.52 and Fwd P/E is 17.52. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.60% and -3.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for General Dynamics Corporation (GD) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.00% this year

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 273.92M, and float is at 272.98M with Short Float at 0.75%.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at General Dynamics Corporation (GD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roualet Mark C., the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Roualet Mark C. sold 23,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $240.96 per share for a total of $5.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

General Dynamics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that NOVAKOVIC PHEBE N (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 71,461 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $227.05 per share for $16.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.78 million shares of the GD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Gallopoulos Gregory S (Senior VP, Gen. Counsel, Sec.) disposed off 11,126 shares at an average price of $227.68 for $2.53 million. The insider now directly holds 113,479 shares of General Dynamics Corporation (GD).

General Dynamics Corporation (GD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 7.23% up over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is -30.72% lower over the same period. Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is 47.73% up on the 1-year trading charts.