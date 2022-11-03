Who are the Institutional Holders in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)?

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) is -55.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.03 and a high of $102.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSPD stock was last observed hovering at around $19.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.09% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.4% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 25.25% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.94, the stock is -1.61% and -2.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -5.73% at the moment leaves the stock -22.13% off its SMA200. LSPD registered -81.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.02%.

The stock witnessed a -10.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.71%, and is -4.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.59% over the week and 6.48% over the month.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $3.54B and $822.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 996.67. Profit margin for the company is -56.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.36% and -82.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.40%).

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.50% this year

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.97M, and float is at 135.28M with Short Float at 4.02%.