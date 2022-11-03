Who are the Institutional Holders in Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) is -37.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.40 and a high of $30.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAAS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88%.

Currently trading at $15.45, the stock is -4.01% and -2.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.63 million and changing -5.39% at the moment leaves the stock -27.21% off its SMA200. PAAS registered -39.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.24%.

The stock witnessed a -10.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.99%, and is -6.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has around 7100 employees, a market worth around $3.27B and $1.66B in sales. Fwd P/E is 46.40. Profit margin for the company is -3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.29% and -49.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Analyst Forecasts

Pan American Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.30% this year

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 210.51M, and float is at 210.28M with Short Float at 3.18%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -26.35% down over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -46.35% lower over the same period. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is -36.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.