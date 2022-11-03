Who are the Institutional Holders in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA)?

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) is -41.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.86 and a high of $6.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNOA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $2.69, the stock is 31.25% and 11.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 42.65 million and changing 8.03% at the moment leaves the stock -11.74% off its SMA200. SNOA registered -54.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.11%.

The stock witnessed a 17.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.65%, and is 37.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.44% over the week and 9.18% over the month.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $8.37M and $12.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.62% and -60.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.90%).

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.10% this year

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.10M, and float is at 3.09M with Short Float at 0.02%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.