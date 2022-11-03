Who are the Institutional Holders in Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB)?

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) is -94.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $4.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STAB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.7% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.7% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.12, the stock is -21.74% and -24.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.54 million and changing -8.30% at the moment leaves the stock -68.57% off its SMA200. STAB registered -96.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.84%.

The stock witnessed a -4.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.74%, and is -16.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.97% over the week and 22.31% over the month.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) has around 46 employees, a market worth around $6.54M and $2.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.43% and -97.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-715.60%).

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Statera Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/20/2023.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.74M, and float is at 42.04M with Short Float at 5.68%.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 38.20% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -16.87% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 32.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.