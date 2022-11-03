Who are the Institutional Holders in Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)?

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) is -83.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $2.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $3.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.06% off the consensus price target high of $4.25 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 90.67% higher than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is -40.53% and -53.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing -9.05% at the moment leaves the stock -69.98% off its SMA200. VERB registered -90.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.82%.

The stock witnessed a -55.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.30%, and is -28.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.82% over the week and 12.66% over the month.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) has around 107 employees, a market worth around $28.26M and $10.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 21.76% and -90.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-229.60%).

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verb Technology Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.50% this year

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.95M, and float is at 87.28M with Short Float at 3.38%.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.