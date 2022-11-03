Who is the Top Investor In BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)?

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) is -18.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $5.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BGCP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $7.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.41% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 45.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.79, the stock is 0.42% and -1.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing -3.32% at the moment leaves the stock -2.27% off its SMA200. BGCP registered -31.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.79%.

The stock witnessed a -1.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.65%, and is -1.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 4.65% over the month.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) has around 3920 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $1.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.00 and Fwd P/E is 4.57. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.33% and -32.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Analyst Forecasts

BGC Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 172.00% this year

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 375.61M, and float is at 302.88M with Short Float at 2.12%.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) that is trading -13.76% down over the past 12 months and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) that is -33.27% lower over the same period.