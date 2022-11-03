Who is the Top Investor In BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)?

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) is -4.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.73 and a high of $97.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BMRN stock was last observed hovering at around $86.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.43%.

Currently trading at $84.17, the stock is -5.15% and -4.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -2.81% at the moment leaves the stock -0.40% off its SMA200. BMRN registered 1.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.57%.

The stock witnessed a -4.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.48%, and is -8.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) has around 3045 employees, a market worth around $15.45B and $2.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 213.09 and Fwd P/E is 51.64. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.00% and -13.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.40%).

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 328.60% this year

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.82M, and float is at 184.60M with Short Float at 6.33%.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Alles Mark J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Alles Mark J bought 3,625 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $86.75 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10905.0 shares.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $86.55 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the BMRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 14, BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $89.89 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 324,324 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN).

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 3.56% higher over the past 12 months.