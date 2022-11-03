Who is the Top Investor In Entergy Corporation (ETR)?

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is -3.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $94.94 and a high of $126.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETR stock was last observed hovering at around $108.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $121.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.44% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -13.29% lower than the price target low of $96.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $108.76, the stock is 5.69% and -0.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -3.69% off its SMA200. ETR registered 4.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.34%.

The stock witnessed a 2.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.55%, and is 3.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Entergy Corporation (ETR) has around 12369 employees, a market worth around $21.57B and $12.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.00 and Fwd P/E is 16.07. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.56% and -14.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Entergy Corporation (ETR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Entergy Corporation (ETR) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.70% this year

Entergy Corporation (ETR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 203.38M, and float is at 202.66M with Short Float at 2.62%.

Entergy Corporation (ETR) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Entergy Corporation (ETR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HERMAN ALEXIS M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 190 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $116.56 per share for a total of $22146.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7379.0 shares.

Entergy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that HERMAN ALEXIS M (Director) sold a total of 161 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $120.35 per share for $19376.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7375.0 shares of the ETR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, HINNENKAMP PAUL D (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 6,500 shares at an average price of $120.94 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 26,102 shares of Entergy Corporation (ETR).

Entergy Corporation (ETR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -9.53% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 3.70% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -8.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.