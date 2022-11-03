Who is the Top Investor In Genius Sports Limited (GENI)?

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) is -28.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $19.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GENI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -8.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.43, the stock is 25.03% and 28.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 3.43% at the moment leaves the stock 32.50% off its SMA200. GENI registered -70.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.12%.

The stock witnessed a 29.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.77%, and is 23.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.08% over the week and 7.85% over the month.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $310.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -54.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.82% and -72.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.50%).

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genius Sports Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.30% this year

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 198.35M, and float is at 105.57M with Short Float at 4.65%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Genius Sports Limited (GENI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.