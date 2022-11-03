Who is the Top Investor In GitLab Inc. (GTLB)?

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) is -51.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.74 and a high of $137.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GTLB stock was last observed hovering at around $46.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.85%.

Currently trading at $41.89, the stock is -14.05% and -21.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -10.38% at the moment leaves the stock -21.59% off its SMA200. GTLB registered -64.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -22.54%.

The stock witnessed a -23.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.85%, and is -12.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.54% over the week and 8.39% over the month.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) has around 1630 employees, a market worth around $6.33B and $333.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -51.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.27% and -69.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.40%).

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.70% this year

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.80M, and float is at 83.66M with Short Float at 9.78%.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at GitLab Inc. (GTLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brown Dale R, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Brown Dale R sold 3,574 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 06 at a price of $53.46 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16649.0 shares.

GitLab Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that McBride Michael Eugene (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 6,832 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $51.63 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.89 million shares of the GTLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, Hartenbaum Howard (10% Owner) disposed off 18,453 shares at an average price of $64.63 for $1.19 million. The insider now directly holds 150,000 shares of GitLab Inc. (GTLB).