Who is the Top Investor In iStar Inc. (STAR)?

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is -60.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.27 and a high of $27.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STAR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79% off its average median price target of $25.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.94% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 35.43% higher than the price target low of $15.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.17, the stock is 8.34% and -9.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -7.21% at the moment leaves the stock -40.81% off its SMA200. STAR registered -62.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.55%.

The stock witnessed a 0.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.38%, and is 3.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

iStar Inc. (STAR) has around 144 employees, a market worth around $949.57M and $274.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.42. Distance from 52-week low is 22.97% and -63.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.00%).

iStar Inc. (STAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iStar Inc. (STAR) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iStar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.40% this year

iStar Inc. (STAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.37M, and float is at 81.71M with Short Float at 4.21%.

iStar Inc. (STAR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at iStar Inc. (STAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times.

iStar Inc. (STAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) that is trading 8.20% up over the past 12 months and Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) that is -46.90% lower over the same period. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is -31.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.