Who is the Top Investor In Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)?

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) is -16.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.56 and a high of $47.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JXN stock was last observed hovering at around $37.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.89% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.12% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -8.78% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.81, the stock is 4.37% and 8.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing -7.67% at the moment leaves the stock -0.79% off its SMA200. JXN registered 26.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.45%.

The stock witnessed a 9.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.72%, and is -3.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.03% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $2.86B and $13.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.55 and Fwd P/E is 2.12. Profit margin for the company is 41.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.75% and -27.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.80%).

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 294.90% this year

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.97M, and float is at 74.87M with Short Float at 8.18%.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Insider Activity

A total of 191 insider transactions have happened at Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 158 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Noles Russell G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Noles Russell G bought 150 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $33.43 per share for a total of $5014.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18608.0 shares.

Jackson Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that PRUDENTIAL PLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $27.00 per share for $121.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.64 million shares of the JXN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Durant Gregory T (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $29.10 for $87300.0. The insider now directly holds 17,179 shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN).