Who is the Top Investor In Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)?

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is -47.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $147.23 and a high of $275.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JLL stock was last observed hovering at around $161.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -20.24%.

Currently trading at $141.66, the stock is -11.97% and -13.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -12.50% at the moment leaves the stock -28.37% off its SMA200. JLL registered -45.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.97%.

The stock witnessed a -15.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.97%, and is -14.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) has around 98000 employees, a market worth around $6.83B and $20.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.28 and Fwd P/E is 7.42. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.78% and -48.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 139.90% this year

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.72M, and float is at 47.60M with Short Float at 2.65%.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 31 times.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) that is trading -26.80% down over the past 12 months and Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) that is -39.09% lower over the same period. Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) is -19.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.