Who is the Top Investor In RPC Inc. (RES)?

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) is 130.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.82 and a high of $12.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RES stock was last observed hovering at around $11.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $9.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.62% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -30.62% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.45, the stock is 18.07% and 29.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -5.17% at the moment leaves the stock 23.95% off its SMA200. RES registered 95.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.29%.

The stock witnessed a 37.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.68%, and is 3.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.61% over the week and 6.42% over the month.

RPC Inc. (RES) has around 2250 employees, a market worth around $2.20B and $1.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.57 and Fwd P/E is 11.38. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 173.56% and -19.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

RPC Inc. (RES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RPC Inc. (RES) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RPC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.40% this year

RPC Inc. (RES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.69M, and float is at 79.24M with Short Float at 9.32%.

RPC Inc. (RES) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at RPC Inc. (RES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LOR INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LOR INC sold 170,781 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $7.05 per share for a total of $1.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.16 million shares.

RPC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that ROLLINS GARY W (Director) sold a total of 170,781 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $7.05 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.16 million shares of the RES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, LOR INC (10% Owner) disposed off 474,442 shares at an average price of $7.51 for $3.56 million. The insider now directly holds 3,331,600 shares of RPC Inc. (RES).

RPC Inc. (RES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading 54.04% up over the past 12 months and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) that is 95.23% higher over the same period. Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is 6.53% up on the 1-year trading charts.