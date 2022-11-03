Who is the Top Investor In Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)?

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) is -33.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.77 and a high of $37.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNN stock was last observed hovering at around $23.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89%.

Currently trading at $22.98, the stock is -1.21% and -3.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -3.73% at the moment leaves the stock -20.88% off its SMA200. SNN registered -33.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.53%.

The stock witnessed a -5.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.52%, and is -3.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $9.74B and $5.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.32. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.53% and -38.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Smith & Nephew plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.80% this year

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 438.12M, and float is at 435.25M with Short Float at 0.90%.

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.92% up over the past 12 months and Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) that is -2.96% lower over the same period. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is -23.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.