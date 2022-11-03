Who is the Top Investor In Xylem Inc. (XYL)?

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) is -13.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.08 and a high of $134.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XYL stock was last observed hovering at around $105.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.27% off its average median price target of $102.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.33% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -28.73% lower than the price target low of $81.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.27, the stock is 10.96% and 11.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 17.27% off its SMA200. XYL registered -19.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.47%.

The stock witnessed a 11.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.72%, and is 5.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Xylem Inc. (XYL) has around 17300 employees, a market worth around $18.43B and $5.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.87 and Fwd P/E is 33.89. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.66% and -22.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Xylem Inc. (XYL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 67.70% this year

Xylem Inc. (XYL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 180.20M, and float is at 177.92M with Short Float at 1.89%.

Xylem Inc. (XYL) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Xylem Inc. (XYL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Toussaint Claudia S, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Toussaint Claudia S sold 16,825 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $91.37 per share for a total of $1.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40786.0 shares.

Xylem Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Harker Victoria D (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $100.26 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21099.0 shares of the XYL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, Beliveau-Dunn Jeanne (Director) disposed off 600 shares at an average price of $96.65 for $57990.0. The insider now directly holds 7,553 shares of Xylem Inc. (XYL).

Xylem Inc. (XYL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dover Corporation (DOV) that is trading -23.72% down over the past 12 months and Xylem Inc. (XYL) that is -19.20% lower over the same period. IDEX Corporation (IEX) is -5.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.