A peek at Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW): Who has invested in It?

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) is 6.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.70 and a high of $101.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AAWW stock was last observed hovering at around $100.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $102.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.67% off the consensus price target high of $103.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -22.26% lower than the price target low of $82.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $100.25, the stock is 0.27% and 0.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 23.01% off its SMA200. AAWW registered 13.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.55%.

The stock witnessed a 2.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.60%, and is -0.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.45% over the week and 0.63% over the month.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) has around 4056 employees, a market worth around $2.84B and $4.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.91 and Fwd P/E is 7.09. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.78% and -1.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 19.70% this year

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.24M, and float is at 28.06M with Short Float at 12.37%.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DIETRICH JOHN W, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that DIETRICH JOHN W sold 39,463 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $84.13 per share for a total of $3.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64989.0 shares.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 that Kokas Adam Richard (EVP, GC & Secty.) sold a total of 9,975 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 and was made at $88.45 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33356.0 shares of the AAWW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, Steen Michael (EVP & CMO) disposed off 6,688 shares at an average price of $87.50 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 68,451 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW).

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) that is trading 5.34% up over the past 12 months and FedEx Corporation (FDX) that is -35.46% lower over the same period. The Boeing Company (BA) is -26.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.