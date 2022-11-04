A peek at Callon Petroleum Company (CPE): Who has invested in It?

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) is -1.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.23 and a high of $66.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPE stock was last observed hovering at around $43.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.39% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.84% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -3.4% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.53, the stock is 6.68% and 12.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing 7.86% at the moment leaves the stock -3.82% off its SMA200. CPE registered -12.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.78%.

The stock witnessed a 5.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.05%, and is 3.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.66% over the week and 5.24% over the month.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has around 322 employees, a market worth around $2.93B and $2.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.25 and Fwd P/E is 2.93. Profit margin for the company is 28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.99% and -30.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 111.40% this year

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.68M, and float is at 60.49M with Short Float at 10.62%.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kimmeridge Energy Management C, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Kimmeridge Energy Management C sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $56.65 per share for a total of $368.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.2 million shares.

Callon Petroleum Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 18 that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (Former 10% Owner) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 18 and was made at $62.00 per share for $12.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.94 million shares of the CPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, BPP HoldCo LLC (Former 10% Owner) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $62.00 for $12.4 million. The insider now directly holds 5,935,002 shares of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shell plc (SHEL) that is trading 24.43% up over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is 11.24% higher over the same period. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is 17.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.