A peek at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP): Who has invested in It?

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) is -14.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.80 and a high of $59.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCEP stock was last observed hovering at around $46.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $59.89 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.41% off the consensus price target high of $75.97 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -8.07% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.55, the stock is 3.48% and 1.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -6.10% off its SMA200. CCEP registered -11.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.00%.

The stock witnessed a 3.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.54%, and is 2.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $21.35B and $16.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.54. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.76% and -20.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.80% this year

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 457.00M, and float is at 289.36M with Short Float at 1.40%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 82 times.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) that is trading 16.49% up over the past 12 months and Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) that is 4.32% higher over the same period.