A peek at Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN): Who has invested in It?

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) is 32.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.26 and a high of $38.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCRN stock was last observed hovering at around $35.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.71%.

Currently trading at $36.78, the stock is 6.46% and 20.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 4.88% at the moment leaves the stock 57.58% off its SMA200. CCRN registered 66.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 107.68%.

The stock witnessed a 16.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.11%, and is 1.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.75% over the week and 7.03% over the month.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) has around 2250 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $2.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.44 and Fwd P/E is 11.90. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 141.02% and -4.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.90%).

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Analyst Forecasts

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.50% this year

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.47M, and float is at 36.92M with Short Float at 9.01%.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ball Susan E, the company’s General Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Ball Susan E sold 14,901 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that Burns William J. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 40,293 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $30.91 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the CCRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 19, Burns William J. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 14,705 shares at an average price of $28.99 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 246,404 shares of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN).

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) that is trading -23.43% down over the past 12 months. AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) is 16.57% up on the 1-year trading charts.