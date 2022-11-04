A peek at HDFC Bank Limited (HDB): Who has invested in It?

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) is -4.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.61 and a high of $72.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HDB stock was last observed hovering at around $61.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44%.

Currently trading at $61.85, the stock is 3.55% and 1.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 2.54% off its SMA200. HDB registered -14.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.82%.

The stock witnessed a 3.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.53%, and is 1.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has around 129341 employees, a market worth around $99.55B and $16.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.48 and Fwd P/E is 17.82. Profit margin for the company is 29.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.21% and -14.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is a “Buy”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 28 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HDFC Bank Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.60% this year

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.85B, and float is at 1.83B with Short Float at 0.10%.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) that is trading 6.76% up over the past 12 months.