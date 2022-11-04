A peek at Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS): Who has invested in It?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) is -35.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.72 and a high of $9.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HIMS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 16.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.20, the stock is -9.07% and -22.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -1.87% at the moment leaves the stock -16.25% off its SMA200. HIMS registered -49.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.24%.

The stock witnessed a -26.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.88%, and is -3.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.68% over the week and 5.86% over the month.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has around 398 employees, a market worth around $840.92M and $373.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.41% and -54.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.50%).

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -375.60% this year

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 203.95M, and float is at 155.21M with Short Float at 8.98%.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boughton Soleil, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Boughton Soleil sold 5,545 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $4.44 per share for a total of $24620.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 17 that Boughton Soleil (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 4,785 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 17 and was made at $4.43 per share for $21198.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the HIMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 14, Boughton Soleil (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 22,003 shares at an average price of $5.04 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 340,601 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS).