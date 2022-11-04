A peek at Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL): Who has invested in It?

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) is -3.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $2.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LGHL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $1.28, the stock is 26.21% and -7.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 16.36% at the moment leaves the stock 7.61% off its SMA200. LGHL registered -40.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 25.49%.

The stock witnessed a 26.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.40%, and is 28.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.55% over the week and 6.86% over the month.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $60.29M and $27.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.86% and -45.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.60% this year

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.12M, and float is at 37.28M with Short Float at 4.19%.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.