A peek at NCR Corporation (NCR): Who has invested in It?

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is -50.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.06 and a high of $45.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NCR stock was last observed hovering at around $20.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.66% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 16.37% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.07, the stock is 1.63% and -15.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -38.67% off its SMA200. NCR registered -53.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.02%.

The stock witnessed a -2.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.49%, and is -1.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 4.48% over the month.

NCR Corporation (NCR) has around 38000 employees, a market worth around $2.65B and $7.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.33 and Fwd P/E is 6.62. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.13% and -56.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

NCR Corporation (NCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NCR Corporation (NCR) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NCR Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 296.90% this year

NCR Corporation (NCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.60M, and float is at 131.97M with Short Float at 8.38%.

NCR Corporation (NCR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at NCR Corporation (NCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Button Adrian, the company’s EVP, Product and Service Ops. SEC filings show that Button Adrian sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $20.38 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44466.0 shares.

NCR Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Button Adrian (EVP, Product and Service Ops) sold a total of 21,712 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $42.21 per share for $0.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56864.0 shares of the NCR stock.

NCR Corporation (NCR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) that is -48.45% lower over the past 12 months. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is -6.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.