A peek at Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH): Who has invested in It?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is -10.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $230.44 and a high of $340.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PH stock was last observed hovering at around $283.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.62% off its average median price target of $317.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.06% off the consensus price target high of $462.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -10.07% lower than the price target low of $260.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $286.17, the stock is 6.20% and 7.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 3.64% off its SMA200. PH registered -5.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.62%.

The stock witnessed a 8.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.27%, and is 0.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has around 55090 employees, a market worth around $35.75B and $15.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.40 and Fwd P/E is 13.81. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.18% and -15.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.51M, and float is at 127.84M with Short Float at 1.27%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ross Andrew D, the company’s VP & Pres-Fluid Conn. Grp. SEC filings show that Ross Andrew D sold 3,224 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $296.30 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9840.0 shares.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that WAINSCOTT JAMES L (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $265.08 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19280.0 shares of the PH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, WAINSCOTT JAMES L (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $273.44 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 18,280 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH).

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -22.34% down over the past 12 months and Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is -8.26% lower over the same period. Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is -8.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.