A peek at Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW): Who has invested in It?

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) is -2.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.03 and a high of $80.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PNW stock was last observed hovering at around $67.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.23% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.35% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -26.89% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.52, the stock is 6.94% and -1.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -5.45% off its SMA200. PNW registered 5.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.88%.

The stock witnessed a 4.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.15%, and is 3.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $7.54B and $3.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.16 and Fwd P/E is 16.30. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.08% and -14.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) is a “Underweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.20% this year

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.17M, and float is at 112.41M with Short Float at 1.67%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lockwood Barbara D, the company’s SVP, Public Policy, APS. SEC filings show that Lockwood Barbara D sold 3,489 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $74.25 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that HATFIELD JAMES R (EVP, Advisor to CEO) sold a total of 3,327 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $63.76 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25743.0 shares of the PNW stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -8.28% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 3.68% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -8.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.