A peek at Polished.com Inc. (POL): Who has invested in It?

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) is -78.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $3.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The POL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 74.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.52, the stock is -4.94% and -15.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -12.26% at the moment leaves the stock -60.31% off its SMA200. POL registered -82.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.80%.

The stock witnessed a -4.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.55%, and is -6.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.13% over the week and 13.28% over the month.

Polished.com Inc. (POL) has around 482 employees, a market worth around $49.98M and $501.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.62 and Fwd P/E is 1.63. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.48% and -82.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Polished.com Inc. (POL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Polished.com Inc. (POL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Polished.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.50% this year

Polished.com Inc. (POL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.39M, and float is at 101.33M with Short Float at 11.28%.

Polished.com Inc. (POL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Polished.com Inc. (POL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.