A peek at Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB): Who has invested in It?

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) is -34.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.80 and a high of $63.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TENB stock was last observed hovering at around $38.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.18%.

Currently trading at $36.12, the stock is 4.65% and -1.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -5.69% at the moment leaves the stock -22.53% off its SMA200. TENB registered -33.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.04%.

The stock witnessed a -2.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.04%, and is -11.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.32% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) has around 1617 employees, a market worth around $4.09B and $647.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 71.10. Profit margin for the company is -9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.42% and -43.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.50%).

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.70% this year

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.04M, and float is at 110.65M with Short Float at 2.51%.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COVIELLO ARTHUR W JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COVIELLO ARTHUR W JR sold 19,166 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $35.02 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25879.0 shares.

Tenable Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Riddick Stephen A (General Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 1,589 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $41.72 per share for $66293.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42199.0 shares of the TENB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Yoran Amit (President, CEO and Chairman) disposed off 5,846 shares at an average price of $41.72 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 130,950 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB).