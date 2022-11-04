A peek at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH): Who has invested in It?

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) is -19.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.81 and a high of $93.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WH stock was last observed hovering at around $73.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06% off its average median price target of $85.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.04% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 10.05% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.96, the stock is 3.35% and 7.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -1.45% at the moment leaves the stock -4.50% off its SMA200. WH registered -14.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.63%.

The stock witnessed a 11.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.03%, and is -3.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $6.23B and $1.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.03 and Fwd P/E is 18.06. Profit margin for the company is 22.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.35% and -23.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 283.90% this year

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.50M, and float is at 86.94M with Short Float at 2.48%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Strickland Scott R., the company’s Chief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Strickland Scott R. sold 1,575 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $74.07 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12127.0 shares.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Cash Paul F (General Counsel & Corp. Secy.) sold a total of 30,331 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $79.94 per share for $2.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11680.0 shares of the WH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 29, Rossi Nicola (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 16,873 shares at an average price of $89.65 for $1.51 million. The insider now directly holds 1,972 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH).