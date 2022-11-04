ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) is -78.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.01 and a high of $30.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADCT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.52% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 12.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.37, the stock is -4.79% and -17.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 5.81% at the moment leaves the stock -54.72% off its SMA200. ADCT registered -85.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.40%.

The stock witnessed a -14.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.35%, and is -3.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.61% over the week and 7.86% over the month.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) has around 312 employees, a market worth around $331.68M and $93.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.98% and -85.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.40%).

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADC Therapeutics SA is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.60% this year

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.91M, and float is at 36.71M with Short Float at 17.68%.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 35.84% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 3.90% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 22.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.