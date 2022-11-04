Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) is -43.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.45 and a high of $23.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMTX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.7% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 12.62% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.99, the stock is 2.01% and -6.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 1.60% at the moment leaves the stock -19.91% off its SMA200. AMTX registered -67.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.64%.

The stock witnessed a 4.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.34%, and is -1.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.46% over the week and 8.49% over the month.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has around 158 employees, a market worth around $237.73M and $232.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.08% and -70.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.30%).

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Analyst Forecasts

Aemetis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.90% this year

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.54M, and float is at 33.98M with Short Float at 16.60%.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BLOCK JOHN R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BLOCK JOHN R sold 55,165 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $12.12 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34462.0 shares.

Aemetis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Simon Timothy Alan (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $12.21 per share for $12210.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6000.0 shares of the AMTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, FOSTER ANDREW B (Executive Vice President) disposed off 9,533 shares at an average price of $23.09 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX).

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) that is trading -12.91% down over the past 12 months and Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) that is -19.59% lower over the same period. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) is -9.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.