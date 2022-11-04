Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) is -16.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.26 and a high of $14.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMPS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.6% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 12.4% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.76, the stock is -12.21% and -19.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -2.01% at the moment leaves the stock 6.93% off its SMA200. AMPS registered -13.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.52%.

The stock witnessed a -24.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.74%, and is -9.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.71% over the week and 7.11% over the month.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $1.37B and $85.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.54 and Fwd P/E is 50.34. Distance from 52-week low is 105.63% and -40.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 153.90% this year

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.31M, and float is at 63.74M with Short Float at 4.67%.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GSO Altus Holdings LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GSO Altus Holdings LP sold 1,050,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $11.01 per share for a total of $11.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20.78 million shares.

Altus Power Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that GSO Altus Holdings LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 7,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $11.01 per share for $77.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21.83 million shares of the AMPS stock.