Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Volatility At 3.53%, Should You Add A Position?

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is -5.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.15 and a high of $90.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARES stock was last observed hovering at around $76.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $86.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.24% off the consensus price target high of $103.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 1.28% higher than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.00, the stock is 12.43% and 9.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 8.05% off its SMA200. ARES registered -11.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.26%.

The stock witnessed a 12.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.00%, and is 3.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.53% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $21.56B and $3.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.89 and Fwd P/E is 18.91. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.87% and -14.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ares Management Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 155.00% this year

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.16M, and float is at 131.10M with Short Float at 3.47%.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Ares Management Corporation (ARES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KAPLAN DAVID B, the company’s Co-Founder & Co-Chair of PEG. SEC filings show that KAPLAN DAVID B sold 192,782 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $73.11 per share for a total of $14.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Ares Management Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that Rosenthal Bennett (Co-Founder & Co-Chair of PEG) sold a total of 77,029 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $73.15 per share for $5.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the ARES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, KAPLAN DAVID B (Co-Founder & Co-Chair of PEG) disposed off 184,104 shares at an average price of $72.57 for $13.36 million. The insider now directly holds 192,782 shares of Ares Management Corporation (ARES).

Ares Management Corporation (ARES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading -5.26% down over the past 12 months. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is -53.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.