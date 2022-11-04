Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) is -10.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.58 and a high of $166.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASND stock was last observed hovering at around $113.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.84%.

Currently trading at $119.78, the stock is 8.74% and 15.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 5.13% at the moment leaves the stock 18.19% off its SMA200. ASND registered -26.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.76%.

The stock witnessed a 5.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.20%, and is 15.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.34% over the week and 5.39% over the month.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) has around 639 employees, a market worth around $6.44B and $18.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 94.51% and -28.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.70%).

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Analyst Forecasts

Ascendis Pharma A/S is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/05/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.40% this year

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.97M, and float is at 56.80M with Short Float at 15.97%.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agenus Inc. (AGEN) that is trading -44.09% down over the past 12 months and Affimed N.V. (AFMD) that is -73.65% lower over the same period. Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is 21.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.