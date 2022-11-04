Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) is -54.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $159.54 and a high of $454.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TEAM stock was last observed hovering at around $172.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.77%.

Currently trading at $174.17, the stock is -13.61% and -22.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.29 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -27.40% off its SMA200. TEAM registered -60.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.12%.

The stock witnessed a -28.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.15%, and is -12.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.96% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) has around 8813 employees, a market worth around $43.78B and $2.80B in sales. Fwd P/E is 74.40. Profit margin for the company is -21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.17% and -61.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.50%).

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.10% this year

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 254.48M, and float is at 145.37M with Short Float at 2.67%.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Insider Activity

A total of 269 insider transactions have happened at Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 268 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cannon-Brookes Michael, the company’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder. SEC filings show that Cannon-Brookes Michael sold 8,614 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $174.38 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Atlassian Corporation Plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Farquhar Scott (Co-CEO, Co-Founder) sold a total of 8,614 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $174.38 per share for $1.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the TEAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Farquhar Scott (Co-CEO, Co-Founder) disposed off 8,614 shares at an average price of $177.05 for $1.53 million. The insider now directly holds 344,560 shares of Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM).

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading -6.40% down over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -67.49% lower over the same period.