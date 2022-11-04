Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Volatility At 8.52%, Should You Add A Position?

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) is -76.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.20 and a high of $89.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAND stock was last observed hovering at around $17.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.0% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -13.67% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.05, the stock is 47.64% and 28.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing -2.12% at the moment leaves the stock -31.71% off its SMA200. BAND registered -80.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.24%.

The stock witnessed a 31.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.30%, and is 48.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.52% over the week and 8.76% over the month.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $405.28M and $524.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 35.59. Profit margin for the company is -5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.33% and -80.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 40.30% this year

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.28M, and float is at 21.11M with Short Float at 11.60%.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Suriano Douglas A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Suriano Douglas A sold 239 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $12.06 per share for a total of $2882.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6634.0 shares.

Bandwidth Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that Carreker Marina C. (President) sold a total of 280 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $11.80 per share for $3304.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7211.0 shares of the BAND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, Bottorff Rebecca (Chief People Officer) disposed off 356 shares at an average price of $11.78 for $4193.0. The insider now directly holds 13,658 shares of Bandwidth Inc. (BAND).

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -35.85% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -47.22% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -73.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.